WVU Medicine planning $177M upgrade, expansion projects

Hayley DeSilva -

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine will spend over $177 million on upgrade and expansion projects over the next two years at facilities across its network, WV News reported Aug. 26.

WVU Medicine's main campus in Morgantown will get $155 million of the funding; $17 million will go to Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, W.Va.; and $6 million will go to Keyser, W.Va.-based Potomac Valley Hospital. 

All the projects were approved by the West Virginia University Health System board of directors Aug. 24 and will begin this year. 

An additional $3.2 million was approved to start a healthcare workforce development and training program within the system.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles