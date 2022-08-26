WVU Medicine planning $177M upgrade, expansion projects

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine will spend over $177 million on upgrade and expansion projects over the next two years at facilities across its network, WV News reported Aug. 26.

WVU Medicine's main campus in Morgantown will get $155 million of the funding; $17 million will go to Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, W.Va.; and $6 million will go to Keyser, W.Va.-based Potomac Valley Hospital.

All the projects were approved by the West Virginia University Health System board of directors Aug. 24 and will begin this year.

An additional $3.2 million was approved to start a healthcare workforce development and training program within the system.