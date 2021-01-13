8 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last month:

1. Mercy Health plans $156M Ohio hospital

Mercy Health-Cincinnati plans to build a 60-bed, $156 million hospital and medical complex in Mason, Ohio.

2. $100M South Carolina hospital gets key approval

Conway (S.C.) Medical Center's plan to build a $100 million hospital in South Carolina secured a key approval Jan. 7.

3. U of California San Francisco details plans for new hospital campus

University of California San Francisco released more details about its plan to build a hospital and research institute at its Parnassus Heights campus in San Francisco.

4. Inova plans $1B Alexandria medical campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System will build a $1 billion medical campus in Alexandria, Va.

5. Froedtert opens 2 hospitals

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin have opened two community hospitals in the state, the Milwaukee-based health network said Dec. 15.

6. Kaiser breaks ground on California hospital opening in 3 years

Kaiser Permanente broke ground on its seven-story hospital in San Marcos, Calif.

7. CHI Franciscan opens $500M replacement hospital in Washington state

CHI Franciscan has opened its $500 million, 500,000-square-foot hospital in Silverdale, Wash., that will serve as a replacement facility for St. Michael Medical Center-Bremerton.

8. Henry Ford to build 192-bed mental health hospital

Henry Ford Health System is working with a large national provider of behavioral health services to open a 192-bed mental health hospital in Bloomfield Township, Mich., the Detroit-based health system said Dec. 9.

