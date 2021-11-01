8 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. Penn Medicine opens $1.6B hospital

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine on Oct. 30 opened its 17-story, $1.6 billion hospital, the Pavilion, the University of Pennsylvania's largest capital project and the biggest hospital project in the Philadelphia area.

2. Mercy Health breaks ground on $200M hospital

Construction began Oct. 29 on Mason, Ohio-based Mercy Health Kings Mills Hospital, a 172,000-square-foot, $200 million facility.

3. Lee Health to build 52-acre hospital campus

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health said Oct. 28 it is planning to build a new hospital campus on 52 acres of land in Fort Myers.

4. UChicago Medicine plans expansion, microhospital in Indiana

University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a 116,000-square-foot medical facility with a microhospital in northwest Indiana.

5. BayCare breaks ground on new Florida hospital

Construction began Oct. 18 for the new Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital, which originally was scheduled for August but was delayed because of a surge of COVID-19 cases.

6. Baptist Health, Encompass Health to build $41.7M rehab hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health are teaming up to build and operate a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Louisville after receiving a certificate of need.

7. Steward to move forward with building Utah hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care is moving forward with its plan to build a hospital in Washington City, Utah, despite some concerns from community members that the project would be abandoned.

8. UNC Health hospital opens Nov. 1 after COVID delays

UNC Health Rex Holly Springs (N.C.) Hospital rescheduled its opening for Nov. 1 now that the number of COVID-19 cases has declined in the area.