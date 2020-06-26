6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Six hospitals or health systems announced, started, advanced or completed construction projects in the last week:

1. Houston hospital building 5-story medical office

Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston is expanding its campus with the addition of a five-story medical office building.

2. US Army breaks ground on 52-acre hospital complex

Gen. Leonard Wood (Mo.) Army Community Hospital broke ground this week on a replacement complex that will span 52 acres and cost $295 million.

3. Shuttered Missouri hospital to be replaced with $25M facility

Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Mo., will be demolished and replaced with a new 49-bed hospital.

4. Rennova centralizes hospital operations

Rennova Health, a West Palm Beach, Fla.-based healthcare services provider that also owns and operates rural hospitals, opened a Tennessee office that will house all operations for its hospitals and physician offices in Tennessee and Kentucky.

5. Bon Secours infuses $50M into hospital upgrade

Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours Health System is spending $50 million to upgrade a hospital in Mechanicsville, Va.

6. South Padre Island to get hospital

Texas' South Padre Island is slated to get its own hospital in March 2021.

