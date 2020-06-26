Houston hospital building 5-story medical office
Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston is expanding its campus with the addition of a five-story medical office building, according to The Houston Chronicle.
Construction of the 116,500-square-foot building is slated to end in December 2021. The project includes a new parking garage.
The medical office building is part of a larger revamp of the hospital, which includes building a new entrance, according to the report.
Woman's Hospital of Texas is owned by HCA Houston Healthcare, the Texas division of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.
