Bon Secours infuses $50M into hospital upgrade

Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours Health System is spending $50 million to upgrade a hospital in Mechanicsville, Va., according to Richmond Biz Sense.

The expansion at Bon Secours' Memorial Regional Medical Center will add 44 beds to the facility to bring its total to 269. Eleven of the new beds will be intensive care and 33 will be medical and surgical.

The project is slated to reach completion in late 2022.

Bon Secours secured state approval for the project.



