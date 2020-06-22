Rennova centralizes hospital operations

Rennova Health, a West Palm Beach, Fla.-based healthcare services provider that also owns and operates rural hospitals, opened a Tennessee office that will house all operations for its hospitals and physician offices in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The new Knoxville office is for Rennova's wholly owned subsidiary, Rennova Community Health. In a news release, Rennova CEO Seamus Lagan said the office will "make it easier to attract the management team and employees we require to centralize a number of services like financial management, revenue cycle management and purchasing."

Centralization of these functions is key to operating its cluster of rural hospitals in the two states, Mr. Lagan said.

In the transition, Rennova named Michael Alexander COO of hospital operations for Rennova Community Health. Before joining Rennova, Mr. Alexander spent 10 years as a hospital administrator with Tanner Health System in Carrollton, Ga.

