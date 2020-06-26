US Army breaks ground on 52-acre hospital complex

Gen. Leonard Wood (Mo.) Army Community Hospital broke ground this week on a replacement complex that will span 52 acres and cost $295 million, according to The Rolla Daily News.

When construction is complete, the complex will have a 235,400-square-foot hospital, 193,000-square-foot clinic, a five-bay ambulance garage, helipad and supporting facilities.

The new complex is slated to be complete in 2024 and will replace the 55-year-old facility.

