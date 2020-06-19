South Padre Island to get hospital

Texas' South Padre Island is slated to get its own hospital in March 2021, according to the Valley Morning Star.

Some of the closest U.S. hospitals to the southern end of South Padre Island are about 30 miles away in Brownsville, Texas. The island does have freestanding emergency rooms.

South Padre Island EMS medical director Joe Ybarra, MD, told the publication a site for the hospital is purchased and funding for the facility is secured.

The facility will be a microhospital with an ER and eight to nine beds.

