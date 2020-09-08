Where hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19: September

A sampling of U.S. hospitals and healthcare sites where employees have tested positive for COVID-19, as reported in September:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. This webpage will be updated routinely.

Washington

A COVID-19 outbreak at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle has been linked to four employee infections and one patient infection, The Seattle Times reported Sept. 5. Spokesperson Gale Robinette told the publication the outbreak is connected to an individual who visited the patient, and all patients and workers on that floor have been tested, with no new cases found.

Pennsylvania

Ten patients and eight workers at First Hospital in Kingston, Pa., tested positive for COVID-19, the Times Leader reported Sept. 4. Hospital spokesperson Annmarie Poslock told the publication patients and workers are being tested through a process that began Sept. 2.

Connecticut

A COVID-19 outbreak at Hartford HealthCare's Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn., has been linked to an isolated individual from a local nursing home, Donna Handley, hospital president, confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review. The outbreak originated in a specific unit at the hospital. As of Sept. 4, nine workers connected with the hot spot tested positive.

Pennsylvania

Several Wellspan York (Pa.) Hospital workers tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Sept. 3 to Fox 43. The spokesperson, Ryan Coyle, did not disclose the specific number of infected employees, but said the hospital contacted the state health department and has coordinated efforts to prevent additional spread.

California

A COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital is linked to at least 17 employee infections, The Press Democrat reported Sept. 1. Santa Rosa Memorial has about 2,000 employees.

More articles on workforce:

42% of nurses have run out of PPE & 4 other survey findings

UW Health seeks more than 30 environmental services workers

75,300 healthcare jobs added in August; hospitals see job growth slow

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.