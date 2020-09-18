24 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Carilion Roanoke

Twenty-four environmental services employees at Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital recently tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The spokesperson, Chris Turnbull, said this outbreak apparently originated from community spread, and the hospital is investigating.

"This situation is a good reminder that it is critically important to take the proper precautions both inside and outside of work," he added in a statement to Becker's.

At Carilion Clinic, of which Carilion Roanoke is a part, precautions for employees include having them complete a daily health questionnaire before starting their shifts. If employees report symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have been exposed to an individual suspected of having COVID-19, they are required to self-isolate and are referred to human resources, according to the organization.

Mr. Turnbull said employees suspected of having COVID-19 are tested and remain isolated until test results come back, and, in the meantime, the hospital works with the state health department on contact tracing.

Roanoke-based Carilion Clinic owns and operates seven hospitals. At Carilion Roanoke Memorial, more than 250 employees work in the environmental services department.

