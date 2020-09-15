4 hospitals hiring nurses

The following hospitals are hiring nurses:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital seeks to hire at least 200 new nurses by December, CNO Arin Zapf, RN, told TV station WAFF.

2. Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga., seeks to hire 137 nurses over the next four months, according to TV station WFXG.

3. Kindred Hospital Northwest Indiana (Hammond) is hosting a hiring event Sept. 30.. Openings are available for full-time registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified nursing assistants.

4. St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo., is hiring registered nurses.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.