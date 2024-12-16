What Gen Z wants from employers

Each new generation entering the workforce brings unique challenges for management, and Generation Z is no exception.

Leaders may find themselves puzzled by what Gen Z workers want from their employers and what drives their retention. This generation includes individuals born between 1997 and 2012, making the oldest members 27 years old.

Below are 16 common priorities of Gen Z workers, as reported by Becker's in 2024:

1. Company culture: Quality company culture is a top priority, with 64% of respondents in an August survey saying they seek a positive culture when choosing their organization.

2. Team dynamics: Gen Z values positive team dynamics that foster a sense of belonging, along with volunteer opportunities and direct mentorship from managers, according to the same August survey.

3. Career paths: Gen Z healthcare workers are eager to build their career paths early, Heather Harris Keliiheleua, assistant vice president of talent strategy at Orlando (Fla.) Health, told Becker's.

4. Mental health resources: About 75% of Gen Z workers prioritize access to mental health resources when choosing an employer, according to a McKinsey newsletter.

5. Student loan repayment programs: Hybrid work and student loan debt repayment programs have contributed to Gen Z retention at Boston Children's Hospital, Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Abbott told Becker's.

6. Full-time commitment: Gen Z is embracing full-time work culture, staying at organizations 18% longer than millennials did in their first seven years in the workforce, according to The Wall Street Journal.

7. "Wise feedback": Gen Z responds best to feedback that acknowledges their potential, according to a psychology professor at the University of Texas at Austin. For example, leaders can say: "I'm giving you these comments because I have very high standards, and I know that you can reach them."

8. Work-life balance: Work-life balance is a key priority for Gen Z, two healthcare leaders told Becker's.

9. Purpose-driven roles: Many Gen Zers pursue roles that fulfill a sense of purpose, particularly after entering the workforce during the pandemic, a time marked by mass layoffs. This period challenged some to identify what is most important in their life and align their careers accordingly, DeLancey Johnson, DBA, senior vice president and associate chief talent officer for Dallas-based Parkland Health, told Becker's.

10. Flexible work: Flexible arrangements, such as four-day work weeks and remote options, appeal to Gen Z, according to an August survey.

11. Growth opportunities: Gen Z prioritizes personal growth over traditional career advancement. "We can no longer think that when it comes to Gen Z, they want to replace their boss," Dr. Johnson said. "They want to be a better version of themselves. So you can't look at it as vertical career ladders — you have to look at it as horizontal enrichment opportunities."

12. Feedback and validation: Gen Z seeks regular feedback and validation, Carolyn Isabelle, vice president of talent and career development at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, told Becker's.

13. Retention by role: Retention of Gen Z employees has been easiest in roles such as staff nursing and corporate shared services like marketing and IT, two health systems found.

14. AI skepticism: Gen Z workers are the most skeptical about AI's impact on their jobs, with a LinkedIn survey finding they were least likely to agree that AI would improve career progression.

15. Timely pay: Timely pay is a top priority for Gen Z healthcare workers, said Cathy Fraser, chief people officer at WelbeHealth.

16. Authenticity: Many Gen Z employees value authenticity and fluidity between their personal and professional selves, questioning the necessity of traditional dress codes and hierarchies.