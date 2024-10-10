What a survey of 400 reveals about Gen Z: 4 things to know

A survey of interns found that Gen Z prioritizes company culture and a sense of belonging in their professional lives.

Here are four key takeaways of the survey from tax and advisory firm KPMG, which took place in August and included about 400 interns, Fortune reported Oct. 10.

1. Gen Z's top priority at work was quality company culture.

Of those surveyed, 64% said they were looking for positive culture in their organization.

2. The cohort also prioritized mentorship and team dynamics.

The next most common priority in their professional lives was positive team dynamics that contribute to a sense of belonging, at 37%. Volunteer opportunities was next, at 34%, followed by direct manager mentorship, at 32%.

3. Flexible work was most appealing for Gen Z workers.

Remote work and a four-day work week was also important to younger workers, with 23% ranking the latter as most attractive, Fortune reported.

4. Gen Z workers expressed concerns about AI.

About 82% said they were concerned about AI's ability to affect or eliminate the progression of skills important to their long-term goals.

Three in 4 believed the technology could automate at least 20% of their tasks at work by the time they work full time.