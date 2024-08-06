What healthcare leaders can learn from Gen Z

Generation Z has been characterized by some as a difficult generation to work with, often regarding issues like work ethic. But what can healthcare leaders learn from the younger generation?

Three hospital and health system leaders shared thoughts about Gen Z, the group born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

1. Gen Z can be flexible and expect change, David Verinder, CEO of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System, told Becker's.

Other generations can learn from their technology skills and ability to find answers quickly, so it's important to include Gen Z in different committees and group conversations, he said.

Sarah Sherer, chief human resources officer of Columbus, Ohio-based Wexner Medical Center, told Becker's that Gen Z's ability to learn new technologies allows them to "help champion change and help others in the workforce embrace it as well."

2. Gen Z values not only their own wellness but also that of patients, Heather Harris-Keliiheleua, assistant vice president of talent strategy at Orlando (Fla.) Health, told Becker's. The value of connection has also been heard "loud and clear," she said.

"They want to be connected to our organization, they want to be connected to our community," Ms. Harris-Keliiheleua said. "And then they paved the way on learning new ways to connect with our patients and families as well."

3. Gen Z is often focused on work-life balance, Ms. Sherer said.

It is not about not working hard or being less committed, she said. Rather, it is about speaking up and helping us think, "Why do we do things this way?"

Gen Z is a small portion of Sarasota Memorial's staff, Mr. Verinder said. However, as more enter the workforce in the coming years, it is important to think about how to accommodate work-life balance while still maintaining values and service to patients, he said.