How this healthcare organization is reshaping Gen Z retention

As more healthcare leaders turn their focus to Gen Z, Menlo Park, Calif.-based WelbeHealth, an organization that provides older adults care through its PACE program, has cracked the code to hiring and retaining young people by launching key initiatives and programs.

Cathy Fraser, chief people officer at WelbeHealth, told Becker's that their Gen Z employees typically have four main priorities: timely pay, flexibility, community and careers.

Prior to her role at WelbeHealth, Ms. Fraser served as chief human resources officer at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, according to her LinkedIn page.

With 1,800 employees, the company offers a minimum hourly wage that automatically increases at six months and an earned wage access tool that lets employees access their pay immediately. It has also shortened the hiring process to allow for quicker employee onboarding.

When it comes to flexibility, WelbeHealth also offers the federal holiday calendar, the day after Thanksgiving, and generous paid and sick time to employees.

"Nearly every month provides a three day weekend across the organization," Ms. Fraser said. "[Regarding] community, we have four business resource groups that are not 'traditional' ethnicity grounded, rather [they are] mental health, women, LGBTQI+, and scholars. We have an office of Welbe values that supports things like our 'battle of the bands' and 'welbies' of our people who have been recognized for living our values."

Looking to the future, WelbeHealth helps ensure career growth for its employees. The company created an Opportunity and Career Center that provides a service for employees to plan and practice for their next WelbeHealth position. The company also has a market pioneer program where employees can transfer to new locations and grow their career.

"We have seen two amazing outcomes, significantly reduced turnover and slight uptick in our employee net promoter score, both in a time of rapid growth," Ms. Frazer said.