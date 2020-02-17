Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center offering pathologist assistants up to $10K sign-on bonuses

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City is offering thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses to recruit pathologist assistants and lab technologists, according to job searching site Glassdoor.

Glassdoor developed a list of companies offering hiring bonuses from $1,000 to $60,000, which shows that Memorial Sloan Kettering is offering sign-on bonuses for pathologist assistants based on their experience. The cancer center is offering workers with up to three years of experience a $5,000 sign-on bonus and those with three or more years of experience a $10,000 sign-on bonus.

For lab technologists, Memorial Sloan Kettering is offering a $4,000 sign-on bonus as well as a night shift bonus plan, according to Glassdoor.

View job openings here.

More articles on workforce:

Nearly half of RNs were 50 or older in 2018

10 states with more than 1,500 employed CRNAs

Hospitals added 9,700 jobs in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.