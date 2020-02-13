Nearly half of RNs were 50 or older in 2018

The average age of registered nurses was 47.9 years old in 2018, and 47.5 percent of RNs were 50 or older, according to a new HHS report.

The findings are based on a 2018 survey of 50,273 RNs by the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis and U.S Census Bureau.

Here is a breakdown of survey respondents' age:

8.5 percent: younger than 30

10.7 percent: 30-34

11.5 percent: 35-39

10.3 percent: 40-44

11.5 percent: 45-49

9.7 percent: 50-54

12 percent: 55-59

11.9 percent: 60-64

8.5 percent: 65-69

3.4 percent: 70-74

2 percent: 75 or older

More articles on workforce:

Kindred Healthcare seeks nursing hires in 17 states

What millennial, Gen Z nurses look for when sizing up a jobs

Google Health now has more than 500 employees: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.