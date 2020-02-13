Nearly half of RNs were 50 or older in 2018

The average age of registered nurses was 47.9 years old in 2018, and 47.5 percent of RNs were 50 or older, according to a new HHS report.

The findings are based on a 2018 survey of 50,273 RNs by the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis and U.S Census Bureau.

Here is a breakdown of survey respondents' age:

8.5 percent: younger than 30

10.7 percent: 30-34

11.5 percent: 35-39

10.3 percent: 40-44

11.5 percent: 45-49

9.7 percent: 50-54

12 percent: 55-59

11.9 percent: 60-64

8.5 percent: 65-69

3.4 percent: 70-74

2 percent: 75 or older

 

