Hospitals gain jobs after 2 months of losses

Hospitals gained jobs in January after losing them in the two months prior, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals gained 3,400 last month, compared with 5,100 jobs lost in December and 3,900 lost in November. Hospitals gained 1,100 jobs in October and lost 8,100 jobs in September.

Overall, healthcare saw a gain of 18,000 jobs last month after losing 3,100 jobs in December and adding 2,100 jobs in November.

While healthcare saw a gain in January, employment in the industry is down by 378,000, or 2.3 percent, from its level in February 2020, the bureau said.

Within healthcare, nursing and residential care facilities lost 100 jobs in January, and ambulatory healthcare services gained 14,700 jobs. Physician offices added 9,700 jobs.

Overall, the U.S. gained 467,000 jobs last month after gaining 199,000 jobs the previous month. The unemployment rate was 4 percent in January, little changed from 3.9 percent in December.