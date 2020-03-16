Hospital hiring events suspended, canceled amid coronavirus

Hospitals have canceled or suspended hiring efforts due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System said it has canceled its Nurse Hiring Blitz events scheduled for March 19 and 20, in light of state public health restrictions for mass gatherings.

While those events are canceled, Adena said it is still taking applications for nurses. The system said sign-on bonuses also remain available for inpatient unit nursing positions at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio, and for some inpatient unit jobs at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. Jobs are available for new and experienced nurses.

The system is offering sign-on bonuses of $5,000 for nurses with more than one year of professional nursing experience and $1,000 for new nursing school graduates.

In Kansas, Wichita-based Ascension Via Christi has suspended on-site hiring events at the hospital, the faith-based healthcare organization announced. Ascension Via Christi said it will conduct all interviews by phone rather than in-person.

More articles on workforce issues:

5 states with surge of coronavirus-related job openings

Where hospital employees have tested positive for coronavirus

Employers adjust sick-leave policies as coronavirus spreads

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.