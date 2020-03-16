Where hospital employees have tested positive for coronavirus

Hospital employees are among the confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are U.S. hospitals or other US healthcare sites where employees have tested positive during the pandemic.

1. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System. System CEO Marna P. Borgstrom announced March 14 that chief nursing executive, Beth Beckman, DNSc, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-isolated at home. The health system also reported that its chief clinical officer, Thomas Balcezak, MD, has been exposed to COVID-19. Ms. Borgstrom said he has tested negative for COVID-19 but has also self-quarantined at home as a result of his exposure.

2. Albany (N.Y.) Medical College reported that a staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19 due to exposure outside the facility. The individual is under self-quarantine at home. The college said it is working with local health officials to contact any colleagues who may have had close contact with the staff member.

3. Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., told staff March 15 that a physician there tested positive for COVID-19, NBC Washington reported. The hospital did not release details about the patient.

4. Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston reported that a healthcare worker there has tested positive for COVID-19, as has a healthcare employee at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, also in Boston, the Boston Herald reported. The report says the hospitals are contacting patients and staff who may have been exposed.

5. University of California at San Francisco said two healthcare employees have tested positive for COVID-19, TV station KRON 4 reported. Both workers are self-quarantining.

6. Le Bonheur's Children Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., said an employee tested positive for COVID-19, TV station WREG reported. Hospital officials said the employee is the second confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Shelby County and was exposed from the first confirmed case.

7. Banner Health said one of its healthcare professionals who works in Colorado has tested positive for COVID-19, The Colorado Sun reported.

