5 states with surge of coronavirus-related job openings

The number of U.S. job openings related to the coronavirus pandemic tripled in one week, according to a study by job and recruiting site Glassdoor.

On March 2, Glassdoor reported that dozens of job postings on the site were being created related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The number of job postings with terminology related to the pandemic has continued to rise as organizations increase hiring to help address the outbreak. According to Glassdoor, postings tripled from 100 on Feb. 29 to 300 on March 7.

The jobs are primarily in five states, and registered nurses, communications associates and social workers are the most in-demand occupations. Here are the top states for coronavirus-related job openings, based on the study.

California

Job openings March 7: 47

Job openings Feb. 29: 12

Washington

Job openings March 7: 47

Job openings Feb. 29: 17

Georgia

Job openings March 7: 40

Job openings Feb. 29: 6

Maryland

Job openings March 7: 25

Job openings Feb. 29: 1

New York

Job openings March 7: 24

Job openings Feb. 29: 9

Read more about the study here.

