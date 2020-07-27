California health system sidelines 323 workers due to COVID-19

Fresno, Calif.-based Community Medical Centers' dashboard listed 323 workers out July 24 due to issues related to COVID-19.

The dashboard of the four-hospital system shows 104 workers testing positive for COVID-19 and 219 workers in self-isolation awaiting test results.

California has the highest COVID-19 case count in the nation, followed by Florida and New York.

As of 8:15 a.m. CDT July 27, California had 459,338 cases, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

At Community Medical Centers, workers treated 198 positive COVID-19 inpatients on July 24.

More articles on workforce:

15 in-demand jobs, from lowest to highest paid

Florida hospitals request 2,412 nurses amid state COVID-19 surge

45 Alabama hospital workers sidelined due to COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.