The following hospitals and health systems are hiring workers:

1. Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City is hiring about 200 traveling nurses — and adding ICU and medical/surgical beds — amid a COVID-19 surge. The health system also brought in 31 nurses from New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Group.

2. East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry will hold a job fair Nov. 13, according to a Nov. 9 hospital Facebook post. The job fair will take place at the Martins Ferry Veteran's Memorial Recreation Center and social distancing measures will be taken, the hospital said.

3. San Antonio, Texas-based Baptist Health System has scheduled job fairs as it seeks to fill 55 full-time and three part-time patient care assistant positions and 13 additional as-needed positions, according to News 4 San Antonio. Job fairs are scheduled for Nov. 17 at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Nov. 18 at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas, and Nov. 19 at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

4. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has more than 500 openings Mayo Clinic in Arizona and more than 4,000 for the entire Mayo Clinic enterprise, slightly more than were available at this time last year, the health system told Becker's Nov. 6. Mayo Clinic said nursing is the greatest hiring need, but support areas such as environmental services and administrative operations need workers, and clinical technicians are needed.

5. Phoenix-based Banner Health confirmed to Becker's Nov. 4 that the health system has 2,170 job openings in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, Wyoming and California. "Currently, positions that are harder to fill are entry-level positions in the areas of environmental services, patient financial services and medical assistants," Banner spokesperson Rebecca Armendariz told the Phoenix Business Journal.

