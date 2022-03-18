5 health systems outsourcing jobs

Hospitals and health systems across the nation are entering into outsourcing deals to help support a variety of functions, including revenue cycle management and supply chain services.

Here are five health systems that announced plans to outsource jobs in the past year:

1. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth entered into a contract with Optum for supply chain and revenue cycle management services. As a result of the deal, about 104 revenue cycle and supply chain employees will be terminated from employment with the hospital on April 9. Optum is offering jobs to workers affected by the layoffs. Employees who accept an offer will begin employment with Optum on the first work day following separation from MarinHealth, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's Hospital Review.

2. Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care said in a notice filed with state regulators that it eliminated 233 jobs in February when it outsourced various services to Wayne, Pa.-based Compass One Healthcare. Affected employees were offered positions with Compass One at the same or higher wages, according to the notice.

3. Ascension Technologies, the IT subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension, outsourced about 330 tech jobs in November, according to a notice filed with the state. Affected employees were told they could apply for other positions within Ascension Technologies or with the new vendor that took over the tech support for application and platforms, collaboration and end-user engineering, network and telecom and field services areas.

4. St. Louis-based SSM Health entered into a deal with Optum in October. Optum will support a variety of SSM's administrative functions, including revenue cycle management. As part of the agreement, SSM workers across revenue cycle and hospital care management will become employees of Optum.



5. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network entered into an agreement with Optum in May. Under the agreement, Optum is providing IT and revenue cycle management services. About 500 health system employees were offered jobs at Optum.