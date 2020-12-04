46,000 healthcare jobs added in November; hospitals see job gains

Healthcare added 46,000 jobs in November, with hospitals seeing job growth for the fifth month since March, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The November count marks the sixth consecutive month the industry has added jobs. However, it is lower than the 58,300 healthcare jobs added in October and the 52,800 healthcare jobs added in September. It is also down from the 75,300 healthcare jobs added in August and the 125,500 healthcare jobs added in July. Overall, healthcare employment is down 527,000 compared to February, according to the BLS.

Within ambulatory healthcare services, dentist offices saw 2,900 new jobs, physician offices saw 20,900 job gains, and home health services had 13,000 job gains last month.

Hospitals added 4,700 jobs in November, compared to 16,200 job gains in October and 6,400 jobs lost in September. Hospitals had 14,000 job gains in August, 27,400 job gains in July and 6,700 job gains in June. Prior to June, hospitals lost 26,700 jobs in May and 134,900 jobs in April.

Nursing and residential care facilities lost 10,400 jobs last month, compared to 8,600 jobs lost in October and 1,600 jobs gained in September.

Overall, the U.S. added 245,000 jobs in November, marking the seventh consecutive month of gains, but a decrease from 638,000 jobs added in October and 661,000 jobs added in September. The unemployment rate also fell to 6.7 percent in November, compared to 6.9 percent in October and 7.9 percent in September.

