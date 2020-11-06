58,300 healthcare jobs added in October; hospitals see job gains

Healthcare added 58,300 jobs in October, with hospitals seeing job growth for the fourth month since March, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The October count marks the sixth consecutive month the industry has added jobs. It is also an increase from the 52,800 healthcare jobs added in September. However, it is still down from the 75,300 healthcare jobs added in August and the 125,500 healthcare jobs added in July.

Within ambulatory healthcare services, dentist offices saw 10,800 new jobs, physician offices saw 14,300 job gains, and home health services had 3,700 job gains last month.

Hospitals added 16,200 jobs in October, compared to 6,400 jobs lost in September, 14,000 job gains in August, 27,400 job gains in July and 6,700 job gains in June. Prior to June, hospitals lost 26,700 jobs in May and 134,900 jobs in April.

Nursing and residential care facilities lost 8,600 jobs last month, compared to 1,600 jobs gained in September.

Overall, the U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October, marking the sixth consecutive month of gains, but a decrease from 661,000 jobs added in September and 1.4 million jobs added in August. The unemployment rate also fell to 6.9 percent in October, compared to 7.9 percent in September and 8.4 percent in August.

