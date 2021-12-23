10 top workforce stories in 2021

From employee departures to hospital policies and requirement suspensions, stories about COVID-19 vaccination mandates dominated the top workforce stories that captured the interest of readers this year.

Here are the 10 most-read workforce stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2021, listed in descending order:

1. 12 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

2. Hospitals, health systems mandating vaccines for workers

3. Vaccination-related employee departures at 51 hospitals, health systems

4. 18 healthcare organizations suspending COVID-19 vaccination mandates

5. 11 bans on vaccine mandates — What states have them & which might soon

6. Prove it, hospital asks unvaccinated employees claiming religious exemption

7. What's next for unvaccinated, unemployed healthcare workers?

8. New York state removes religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

9. 1,400 unvaccinated workers leave Northwell Health

10. Kaiser backs hospital-at-home after nurses slam program