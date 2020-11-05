Colorado 'national model' for mitigating COVID-19 spread in nursing homes, AARP finds

Residents at long-term care facilities across the country have suffered devastating consequences from COVID-19, but Colorado managed to better curb the spread of the virus in nursing homes compared to the national average, according to the AARP.

After analyzing data through Sept. 20, AARP found the state outperformed the national average across three categories: nursing home resident cases, resident deaths and home staff cases.

Here is a breakdown of how Colorado's "per 100" averages compared to the rest of the country:

For nursing home resident cases, Colorado reported 1 per 100 residents compared to the U.S. average of 2.6 per 100 residents.

Colorado's nursing home deaths averaged 0.17 per 100 residents versus the national average of 0.48.

Colorado had 0.9 staff cases compared to the national state average of 2.5 per 100 residents.

State officials credit the decreased numbers to their Residential Care Strike Team, a group launched in April dedicated to reducing the spread of illness and deaths across group-living facilities.

"We have made tremendous progress reducing COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities, thanks in large part to decisive action taken by the Residential Care Strike Team back in May," said Randy Kuykendall, director of health facilities at Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment. "The Strike Team will continue to meet and make recommendations for as long as the virus remains a threat in group-living settings."

To view state-by-state COVID-19 data on the AARP's Nursing Home Dashboard, click here.

