US News names 2020-21 Best Nursing Homes: 5 things to know

U.S. News and World Report published its 11th annual 2021 Best Nursing Home rankings Oct. 27.

Five things to know:

1. This year's rankings include COVID-19 data and other safety measurements, including infection control violations and vaccination rates on a new patient safety summary feature on nursing home profile pages.

2. U.S. News used publicly available federal data as of July from the CMS Nursing Home Compare website to evaluate more than 15,000 nursing homes.

3. Nursing homes received three rankings: a "short-term" ranking based on the quality of rehabilitation care for patients recovering from a hospital stay; a '"long-term" ranking that evaluates a home's care for residents who need daily assistance; and an "overall' ranking which averages short and long-term rankings.

4. California had 215 nursing homes that received a "high performing" designation in short-term rehabilitation, the highest on the list. The state also earned "high performing'" ratings for long-term care at 135 of its nursing homes.

5. U.S. News recognized 3,277 facilities as its "Best Nursing Homes" out of the more than 15,000 evaluated. To receive this label, a facility must have been "high performing" in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both.

To view a complete list of this year's ratings, click here.

