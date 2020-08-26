3 Maryland nursing homes owe six-figure fines after failing to isolate COVID-19 patients

Three Maryland nursing homes are facing six-figure fines for infection control deficiencies that inspectors say put residents in "immediate jeopardy" amid the pandemic, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

All three facilities failed to properly separate potentially contagious residents, including new admissions, according to state reports. At least 70 residents from the three facilities have died of COVID-19 since the spring and more than 200 have been infected, according to state data.

Kensington Healthcare Center was penalized $294,000.

At least seven residents were at risk of contracting COVID-19 because patients were not properly separated, surveyors found.

Fred Stratmann, a spokesperson for parent company CommuniCare, told the Post that employees struggled to manage after 50 residents tested positive within a matter of days.

The facility is considering whether to pay or contest the fine, according to Mr. Stratmann.

Rockville, Md.-based Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was penalized $275,000.

More than 40 residents have died from COVID-19.

As late as June, administrators didn't have an effective plan to properly isolate new residents or symptomatic residents, according to a state report.

The facility "is committed to the effective care of our residents as well as compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements," Administrator Jenelle Onyenemezu told the Post, adding that the company plans to appeal the state's findings.

Rockville, Md.-based Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was penalized $120,000.

Staff members failed to adequately isolate residents with COVID-19 and sometimes took days to inform family that their loved ones had tested positive, surveyors said.

A spokesperson with parent company Vita Healthcare Group didn't immediately respond to the Post's request for comment.

