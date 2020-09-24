23 New York nursing homes fined $328K for COVID-19 safety violations

Twenty-three New York nursing homes have been fined for COVID-19 safety violations since March, according to NBC affiliate WHEC-TV.

The New York State Department of Health has conducted 1,867 on-site infection control surveys since March 1, with at least one visit to every nursing home and adult care facility in the state, according to a statement from a health department spokesperson.

Ninety-five citations have been delivered to 77 nursing homes in light of the on-site inspections. Since March 1, the department has levied $328,000 in fines to 23 facilities for COVID-19 safety violations, which only represents a portion of the total number of cases the state is actively pursuing fines for, according to the spokesperson.

