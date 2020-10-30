Kansas nursing home booted from Medicare program after COVID-19 outbreak, deaths

Medicare is terminating Norton, Kan.-based Andbe Home's participation in its program as of Nov. 18 after all 62 of its residents were infected with COVID-19 and at least 10 died, reports The Kansas City Star.

CMS sent the facility a letter Oct. 26 notifying it of the termination, and a temporary administrator was assigned to the nursing home Oct. 28. The facility did not take recommended infection prevention measures after the first two residents tested positive Oct. 5, according to an inspection report shared with The Star.

"The facility failed to stop communal dining or place all residents on quarantine until Oct. 7, two days after the initial positive results," the report said. "The facility failed to test all of the residents in the facility until Oct. 12."

A surveyor sent to the facility Oct. 17 found some employees without masks interacting with residents, and one resident told the interviewer he was never provided a mask.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Andbe Home and will update the report as more information becomes available.

