Teladoc C-suite leader to exit

A C-suite leader at virtual care company Teladoc Health plans to depart at the end of 2024.

Teladoc COO Mike Waters resigned Sept. 27 with his exit effective Dec. 31, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The reason cited was a change in the company's executive reporting structure.

Mr. Waters joined the telehealth company in 2022 from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where he served as executive vice president and chief executive of the ambulatory care network. He will receive nine months of continued salary and be bound to a nine-month noncompete agreement.

Teladoc's longtime CEO, Jason Gorevic, abruptly left earlier this year, followed by the company's chief accounting officer. Chuck Divita, a former insurance executive, was named the new CEO in June.