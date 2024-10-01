Top 10 telehealth platforms

Patients continue to use telehealth because of the convenience and speed of care but its biggest barriers include connectivity issues and lack of services, according to J.D. Power.

Here are the top 10 direct-to-consumer telehealth platforms, per the market intelligence firm's survey of 4,070 healthcare customers released Sept. 26. Satisfaction scores are out of 1,000 (with the average being 730):

1. MyTelemedicine: 747

2. Doctor on Demand: 743

    Teladoc Health: 743

4. Walgreens: 742

5. Amwell: 738

6. LiveHealth Online: 730

7. Optum: 728

8. HealthTap: 726

9. MDLive: 721

10. CVS Health: 712

