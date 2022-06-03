Top 10 supply chain stories in May

Coverage on global contrast dye shortages affecting patient care was the most-read supply chain story Becker's reported last month.

Here are the 10 most read supply chain stories in May:

1. X-ray dye shortage hinders hospitals

2. Lifesaving medical supply shortages persist amid supply chain disruptions

3. US plant closure could lead to drug shortages

4. Physicians issue warnings to parents amid baby formula shortage

5. Imaging dye shortage 'one of biggest risks' since onset of COVID-19

6. US at risk of COVID-19 drug shortages this summer, official warns

7. GE urged to allocate scarce imaging dye to hospitals based on need

8. FDA warns of toxic compound exposure in hemodialysis machines

9. Tennessee hospitalizations spotlight infant formula shortage

10. 10 systems seeking supply chain talent