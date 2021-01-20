NJ hospital CEO: Supply issues hampering vaccine rollout

Michael Maron, the CEO of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., told CNBC Jan. 19 that an inconsistent supply of COVID-19 vaccines is challenging the hospital's vaccine rollout.

Mr. Maron said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" that COVID-19 vaccines are not being distributed with regularity. "One week we'll have Pfizer, the next week we'll have Moderna. We never quite know how much of that is coming, whether it's 1,000 doses ... or 2,000 or more," he said.

Vaccine supply issues are affecting healthcare providers throughout the nation. A health system CEO in Massachusetts called for a quicker COVID-19 vaccine rollout and revealed that his organization had to stop vaccinating employees because it depleted its supply of shots. News reports have also uncovered that a stockpile of second COVID-19 vaccine doses waiting to be shipped didn't exist, despite reports of a stockpile and HHS Secretary Alex Azar announcing earlier this week that the government would start distributing all reserved doses of the vaccine.

So far, Holy Name Medical Center has administered about 5,000 vaccine doses, Mr. Maron told CNBC. However, the hospital has the capacity to give 3,000 doses per day. On Jan. 18, 570 local residents got vaccinated at the hospital, but the site was closed the following day due to lack of available vaccines.

Read the full CNBC report here.

More articles on supply chain:

