Labcorp CEO: No need to test COVID-19 vaccine recipients for antibodies

Labcorp CEO Adam Schechter said on Closing Bell that vaccine recipients are not being advised to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies after immunization, reported CNBC.

There have been questions about whether antibody tests may be useful for determining whether vaccines are creating an immune response in recipients, and Mr. Schechter said that in the future, when more is known about the vaccines, it may make sense to look at antibodies and T-cells of vaccine recipients after immunizations, CNBC reported.



But for now, "as many people should get vaccinated as quickly as possible, and there's no recommendation to get an additional blood test afterward," Mr. Schechter said, according to CNBC.



