HHS to replace COVID-19 tests used by Congress that FDA warned give false results

HHS is working to provide an alternative COVID-19 test to Congress after the FDA warned earlier this week that the Curative test it had been using is prone to producing false negatives, Politico reported.

"We are working with the office of the congressional physician very closely to provide high-throughput, very sensitive testing that would not be dependent on Curative," HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, MD, told Politico Jan. 7. "We are very confident that that will be in place to handle all the issues around inauguration."

It's unclear what type of test will be provided to Congress, though Dr. Giroir said they have a "number of choices" and that HHS is "exercising several of them."

The Capitol's physician, Brian Monahan, MD, said in a memo obtained by Politico that his office "will keep the Capitol community informed regarding any changes necessary in our coronavirus testing process."



