10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.



Gunnison Valley (Colo.) Health seeks a supply chain director.



Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Phoebe Putney Health System (Albany, Ga.) seeks a distribution coordinator.



Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.) seeks a supply chain management director.



Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



St. Luke's Health System (Twin Falls, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.

