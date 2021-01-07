10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  2. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.

  3. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.

  4. Gunnison Valley (Colo.) Health seeks a supply chain director.

  5. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.

  6. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. Phoebe Putney Health System (Albany, Ga.) seeks a distribution coordinator.

  8. Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.) seeks a supply chain management director.

  9. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  10. St. Luke's Health System (Twin Falls, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.

More articles on supply chain:
HHS allocates $22 billion for COVID-19 testing, vaccination efforts
Congress using COVID-19 test that FDA warns may give false negatives
Don't let COVID-19 vaccine priority groups slow vaccinations, surgeon general says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars