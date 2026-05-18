Louisiana hospital taps Medline as prime vendor

Baton Rouge, La.-based Woman’s Hospital has expanded its prime vendor agreement with Medline to include laboratory products and distribution services.

Under the agreement, Woman’s Hospital will gain access to Medline’s laboratory product portfolio in addition to its medical-surgical supplies, according to a May 13 news release. The deal also includes Medline’s distribution services aimed at improving ordering efficiency, inventory visibility and product delivery.

Woman’s Hospital is the largest delivery service in Louisiana and among the largest in the nation, according to the release. The hospital provides maternity, infant, maternal mental healthcare and cancer care services across the state.

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