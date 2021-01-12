CEO says supply shortage forced Baystate Health to stop vaccinating employees

A health system CEO in Massachusetts called for a quicker COVID-19 vaccine rollout and revealed that his organization had to stop vaccinating employees because it depleted its supply of shots, according to MassLive.

Mark Keroack, MD, president and CEO of Baystate Health in Springfield, Mass., said about 6,000 to 7,000 people are receiving vaccine doses each day in the state, but about 40,000 to 50,000 doses should be administered each day to finish inoculating the public in June.

As of 9 a.m. ET Jan. 11, about 9 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide, and about 25.5 million doses have been distributed, according to CDC data. As of Jan. 11, Massachusetts had received 458,600 doses and administered 197,823.

Dr. Keroack also said about 7,800 of Baystate Health's 12,000 employees have received their first dose, but the health system didn't know when to expect another shipment and was going to have to stop vaccinating employees Jan. 11 because of a supply shortage, according to MassLive.

He said about 1,900 Baystate Health employees have declined the vaccine.

