Baxter CEO retires following IV plant restoration

Baxter International's CEO, president and chair, José "Joe" Almeida, abruptly retired from the medtech company Feb. 3 after nine years at the helm.

Mr. Almeida assumed the roles in January 2016 following more than three decades in the healthcare industry, according to a Baxter news release. Brent Shafer, the company's former lead independent director, was appointed Baxter's chair and interim CEO.

The company announced Mr. Almeida's retirement less than a week after the company fully restored operations at its manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. In late September, the facility — which was the nation's largest manufacturer of intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions — suffered severe flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The site temporarily closed, and as Baxter worked on recovery efforts, health systems experienced a sudden dearth of IV fluid supply. Some hospitals and systems delayed elective and nonemergency procedures due to the shortage.

Mr. Almeida will serve in an advisory capacity through Oct. 31, according to Baxter. Board member Nancy Schlichting is now lead independent director, and the head of Baxter's Medical Products & Therapies business segment, Heather Knight, has assumed the COO position.