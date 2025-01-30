All lines restarted at Baxter plant damaged in storm: 3 notes

Baxter has restarted all 10 manufacturing lines at its North Cove, N.C., facility, which was heavily damaged by flooding from Hurricane Helene.
The storm temporarily halted production at the site, according to a Jan. 28 news release from the company.
Three more notes:
- All 10 manufacturing lines at North Cove are now operational, with some lines requiring additional time to ramp up to full production capacity.
- The company aims to return to pre-hurricane production levels by early in the first quarter of 2025, prioritizing support for affected employees and ensuring ongoing supply of products to patients.
- The recovery process has been reached with the help of the North Cove team in coordination with the FDA, the release said.