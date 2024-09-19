12 systems, hospitals win ECRI supply chain award

On Sept. 19, the Emergency Care Research Institute recognized 12 health systems and hospitals for their exemplary supply chain management.

To choose the winners for the 2024 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award, ECRI reviewed data from more than 3,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems, which spent more than $74 billion for supplies and capital last year.

The metrics included utilization of the procurement lifestyle, such as budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment and strategic development; as well as spend management and market analytics efforts for capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts and reagents.

The winners:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.)





Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)





Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)





Owensboro (Ky.) Health Regional Hospital





Pomona (Calif.) Valley Hospital Medical Center





Seattle Children's Hospital





St. Joseph's Healthcare System (Paterson, N.H.)





Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital





United Health Services Hospitals-Binghamton (N.Y.)





University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)





University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals (Galveston, Texas)





University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Access the 2023 winners here and the 2022 winners here.