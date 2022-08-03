11 health systems win supply chain excellence award

The Emergency Care Research Institute honored 11 health systems with the Supply Chain Excellence Award on Aug. 3. None of 2022's winners were on last year's list.

To win, health systems and hospitals must "demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment and strategic development," according to ECRI. Other factors included health systems' 2021 decisions on capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts and reagents.

The institute evaluated about 3,000 health systems and $128 billion worth of supply chain spending for this list, which is in its 11th year.

Through a two-part quantitative and subjective process, the ECRI bestowed the following health systems with the award:

1. Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

2. Children's Health (Irving, Texas)

3. Jackson Health System (Miami)

4. JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas)

5. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

6. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)

7. The (Columbus) Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

8. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

9. United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton, N.Y.)

10. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

11. University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson)

NYC Health + Hospitals, United Health Services Hospitals and Universal Health Services won the award in 2020, and this is the fourth win for New York City's health department.