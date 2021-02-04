10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a director of supply chain optimization.

  2. Froedtert South (Kenosha, Wis.) seeks a supply chain assistant.

  3. NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain inventory management coordinator.

  4. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  5. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  6. South Shore Health (South Weymouth, Mass.) seeks an executive director of supply chain.

  7. St. Luke’s Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.

  8. UC Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  9. Virginia Mason (Seattle) seeks a strategic sourcing specialist.

  10. WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.) seeks a regional supply chain director. 

