10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a director of supply chain optimization.



Froedtert South (Kenosha, Wis.) seeks a supply chain assistant.



NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain inventory management coordinator.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



South Shore Health (South Weymouth, Mass.) seeks an executive director of supply chain.



St. Luke’s Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.



UC Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Virginia Mason (Seattle) seeks a strategic sourcing specialist.



WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.) seeks a regional supply chain director.

