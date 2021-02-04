10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a director of supply chain optimization.
- Froedtert South (Kenosha, Wis.) seeks a supply chain assistant.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain inventory management coordinator.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- South Shore Health (South Weymouth, Mass.) seeks an executive director of supply chain.
- St. Luke’s Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.
- UC Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Virginia Mason (Seattle) seeks a strategic sourcing specialist.
- WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.) seeks a regional supply chain director.
More articles on supply chain:
Company says its drones can deliver COVID-19 vaccines by April
2nd-dose appointments only at Baltimore's only vaccination site
Startup to sell at-home COVID-19 tests through vending machines
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.