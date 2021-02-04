Company says its drones can deliver COVID-19 vaccines by April

A drone delivery company called Zipline has partnered with a "leading manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines" and plans to deliver shots via drone as soon as April, The Hill reported Feb. 4.

The San Francisco-based company didn't say which drugmaker it has partnered with. The company said it can transport medical supplies requiring cold temperatures, including all authorized COVID-19 vaccines, according to The Hill.

"Where you live shouldn't determine whether or not you get a COVID-19 vaccine. Rural areas across the world are being hit hard by this virus," Zipline CEO Keller Rinaudo said, according to The Hill. "These communities face great challenges. We can help health systems bypass infrastructure and supply chain challenges through instant delivery."

Last year, Zipline began delivering personal protective equipment to hospitals in North Carolina. It also has experience delivering vaccines, distributing more than 1 million doses for other diseases in Africa in the last year, The Hill reported. The company has been delivering medical supplies to Rwanda and Ghana since 2016, and signed a deal to deliver COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

US COVID-19 testing is 'problematic,' former FDA chief says

Kaiser would need 4 years to vaccinate all California patients at current supply rate

US inks $231M deal to increase production of prescriptionless rapid COVID-19 tests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.