2nd-dose appointments only at Baltimore's only vaccination site

The only vaccination site in Baltimore is offering only second doses of COVID-19 vaccines all month due to a lack of supply, The Baltimore Sun reports.

The vaccination site gave only 250 shots Feb. 3, according to the Sun.

But many people have still been signing up for first-dose appointments at the site, with as many as 25 percent of the month's appointments being taken by people who mistakenly thought they could receive a first dose, the Sun reports.

The state's vaccine appointment software, called PrepMod, has been sending automated emails to people who schedule vaccine appointments, even after the health department informed them they weren't eligible, adding to the confusion, Letitia Dzirasa, MD, Baltimore’s health commissioner, told the Sun.

The state of Maryland has encouraged providers to reserve second doses to ensure an adequate supply, though President Joe Biden's administration this week urged providers not to, saying it is preventing some people from getting their first doses.

Maryland plans to open a mass vaccination site Feb. 5 at the Baltimore Convention Center, the Sun reported.

