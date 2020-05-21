10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a senior supply chain operations analyst.



Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Maine Medical Center (Portland) seeks a supply chain director.



Northwestern Medicine(Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.



NYU Langone Health seeks a supply chain inventory management coordinator.



The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain data analyst.



UPMC seeks a supply chain analyst.



WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

