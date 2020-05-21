10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a senior supply chain operations analyst.
- Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Maine Medical Center (Portland) seeks a supply chain director.
- Northwestern Medicine(Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- NYU Langone Health seeks a supply chain inventory management coordinator.
- The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain data analyst.
- UPMC seeks a supply chain analyst.
- WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
