10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a senior supply chain operations analyst.

  2. Boston Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain technician.

  3. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate. 

  4. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  5. Maine Medical Center (Portland) seeks a supply chain director. 

  6. Northwestern Medicine(Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. NYU Langone Health seeks a supply chain inventory management coordinator.

  8. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City) seeks a supply chain data analyst.

  9. UPMC seeks a supply chain analyst. 

  10. WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor. 

More articles on supply chain:
AdventHealth cuts ties with lab after 35K COVID-19 test results were found to be unreliable
FDA approves another at-home COVID-19 test
7 recent drug, device recalls

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers